Jack Harlow Gives To Five Local Charities

Jack Harlow has always shouted out Louisville and Kentucky in his music and interviews, and now he’s pouring donations into five local organizations.
Giving back to Louisville – the city that raised me – is one of my biggest responsibilities. I made donations to 5 local organizations, and now my goal is to introduce them to all of you. I hope they will resonate with you the way they did for me.
— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) October 5, 2021
