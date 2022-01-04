Jack Harlow Gets His Own Day In Louisville

December 18th will forever be known as “Jack Harlow Day” in Louisville! Jack made a post on Instagram announcing the news.
Jack Harlow has continuously shown the light on the city and given back to his community. The announcement comes after he partnered with Yum! Brands to donate $250,000 to the American Red Cross to help with Kentucky tornado relief efforts.
Earlier in the year, Jack gave back to 5 local organizations: The Center for Women and Families, The Louisville Urban League, AMPED, Grace James Academy, and Metro United Way.
Congratulations, Jack you deserve this honor! We’ll all be celebrating “Jack Harlow Day” on December 18th with you!