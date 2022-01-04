      Weather Alert

Jack Harlow Gets His Own Day In Louisville

Jan 4, 2022 @ 10:57am
ATLANTA,GA - DECEMBER 10: Jack Harlow attends "Thats What They All Say" Album Release Dinner at STK on December 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

December 18th will forever be known as “Jack Harlow Day” in Louisville!  Jack made a post on Instagram announcing the news.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jack Harlow (@jackharlow)

Jack Harlow has continuously shown the light on the city and given back to his community. The announcement comes after he partnered with Yum! Brands to donate $250,000 to the American Red Cross to help with Kentucky tornado relief efforts.

Earlier in the year, Jack gave back to 5 local organizationsThe Center for Women and Families, The Louisville Urban League, AMPED, Grace James Academy, and Metro United Way.

Congratulations, Jack you deserve this honor! We’ll all be celebrating “Jack Harlow Day” on December 18th with you!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jack Harlow (@jackharlow)

TAGS
AMPED Center for Women and Families December 18 Grace James Academy Jack Harlow Jack Harlow Day Louisville louisville urban league mayor Metro United Way
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly's Top Phone Taps of the Year
Jessica Biel Posts Family Instagram of Kids With Justin Timberlake
The Year's Best Good News Stories
Cutest Animal Love Stories
Betty White Gone At 99
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On