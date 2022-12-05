Jack Harlow Finally Meets Dua Lipa…And Why That Matters

Back in May, Jack Harlow released the album “Come Home the Kids Miss You“. It contains a track called “Dua Lipa”, which starts with the line, “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.”

Well, on Saturday, Jack finally met Dua Lipa in person . . . for the first time. They were both at the annual “Hitmakers” brunch thrown by “Variety”. They’re labelmates on Atlantic. They were actually spotted talking and posing for pictures, but there’s no word what they said.

Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa chat and pose for photos at #VarietyHitmakers. https://t.co/Vf0Tk53igw pic.twitter.com/6YOrQrj2Gf — Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2022

So there’s no way of knowing if Jack took his shot.