Jack Harlow Donates 1,000 New Balance Shoes To Local Kids And Adults

Source: YouTube

Jack Harlow stopped by the Metro United Way with a special gift for those served through Maryhurst, Sowing Seeds with Faith, St. John’s Center, UpLouisville and Metro United Way. With his Jack Harlow Foundation, he donated 1,000 pairs of New Balance shoes to kids and adults.

“I’ve been waiting to do this for a long time, I grew up wearing New Balance, in high school I got picked on for wearing New Balance,” Harlow said to the crowd. “I’m really proud to be able to do this with Metro United Way and my foundation.” This isn’t the first time he’s done this: back in February he gave 370 pairs of New Balance to all kids living at the five Louisville campuses of Family Scholar House.

Harlow is currently on his “No Place Like Home” tour in the state and the next stop is Rupp Arena this weekend.