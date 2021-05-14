Jack Harlow Breaks Silence After Deadly Nightclub Shooting Derby Weekend
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: Jack Harlow attends the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)
Jack Harlow was caught a bit too close to a deadly nightclub shooting here in Louisville Derby weekend. It happened at Ultra Lounge where Kasmira Nash lost her life and another man was injured. A grand jury indicted Ronnie “Luciano” O’Bannon, Harlow’s DJ, on murder and tampering with evidence charges, which Luciano turned himself in for earlier this week. While Harlow stayed quiet as the incident and investigation unfolded, he finally broke his silence and spoke about the shooting in a post to his Instagram story.
“My heart is broken by the events that occurred over Derby weekend,” Harlow said. “My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death. My heart breaks for my city, a place that’s been through too much pain already. I’ve been in touch with Kasmira’s family during this unimaginably painful time, and I’m grateful to them for keeping the lines of communication open.” He added, “Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever, My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place.”