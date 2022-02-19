      Weather Alert

Jack Harlow Balled Out In Celebrity All Star Game

Feb 19, 2022 @ 9:05am
ATLANTA,GA - DECEMBER 10: Jack Harlow attends "Thats What They All Say" Album Release Dinner at STK on December 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Louisville’s favorite son, Jack Harlow showed up to PLAY in the Celebrity All Star Game. He gave us the heads up it was going to be something special.

Plenty of celebrities showed up to Cleveland from basketball players, football players, comedians, musicians, models, a Bollywood star and more. But Jack Harlow came to PLAY.

Jack Harlow was on Team Nique which also included: rapper Anuel AA, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, singer-songwriter Kane Brown, Cleveland Browns Defensive end Myles Garrett, former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Daniel “Booby” Gibson, Tiffany Haddish, Harlem Globetrotters player Crissa Jackson, singer-songwriter Anjali Ranadivé and Olympic high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi.

The other team, Team Walton included: singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen, TV host Brittney Elena, singer-songwriter Machine Gun Kelly, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby, Fanatics All-In Challenge winner Noah Carlock, Olympic skateboarder Nyjah Huston, “The Bachelor” alum Matt James, rapper Quavo, actor Ranveer Singh and Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint.

Despite Jack’s best efforts, Team Walton came out on top, with a final score of 65-51.

TAGS
All Star Backetball Jack Harlow Kane Brown Machine Gun Kelly
POPULAR POSTS
New Questions Surround The Death Of Bob Saget
Tons Of Celebs Vibe To Super Bowl Halftime Show
What She REALLY Wants For Valentine's Day LOL
New Trailer For "Downton Abbey: A New Era"
This Adorable Snowboarder Was Wearing A Microphone And The Audio Is PRECIOUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On