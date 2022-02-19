Jack Harlow Balled Out In Celebrity All Star Game

Louisville’s favorite son, Jack Harlow showed up to PLAY in the Celebrity All Star Game. He gave us the heads up it was going to be something special.
I’m playing in the celebrity all star game tonight…don’t miss it
— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) February 18, 2022
Plenty of celebrities showed up to Cleveland from basketball players, football players, comedians, musicians, models, a Bollywood star and more. But Jack Harlow came to PLAY.
SportsCenter Top 10 @jackharlow 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/POQ6zOlGfC
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 19, 2022
Jack Harlow was on Team Nique which also included: rapper Anuel AA, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, singer-songwriter Kane Brown, Cleveland Browns Defensive end Myles Garrett, former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Daniel “Booby” Gibson, Tiffany Haddish, Harlem Globetrotters player Crissa Jackson, singer-songwriter Anjali Ranadivé and Olympic high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi.
The other team, Team Walton included: singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen, TV host Brittney Elena, singer-songwriter Machine Gun Kelly, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby, Fanatics All-In Challenge winner Noah Carlock, Olympic skateboarder Nyjah Huston, “The Bachelor” alum Matt James, rapper Quavo, actor Ranveer Singh and Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint.
Despite Jack’s best efforts, Team Walton came out on top, with a final score of 65-51.