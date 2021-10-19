      Weather Alert

Jack Harlow Announces Louisville Tour

Oct 19, 2021 @ 3:20pm

Jack Harlow will be playing 5 shows in Louisville, in December. He chose 5 iconic venues for his “No Place Like Home” shows.

 

The Louisville Palace on December 14th.

Headliners on December 15th.

Zanzabar on December 16th.

The Mercury Ballroom on December 17th.

Old Foresters Paristown Hall on December 18th.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on October 20th! Listen for your opportunity at free tickets to the shows from 99-7 DJX!

