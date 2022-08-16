99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo
Jack Harlow and Lizzo Join List Of MTV VMA Performers

August 16, 2022 6:54AM EDT
MTV has slowly been revealing VMAs performers to build hype for the show. The first batch had Anitta, J Balvin and Khalid, while the group announced Monday includes Blackpink, Jack Harlow and Lizzo.

And you can help Jack win some awards!!

Harlow was nominated with his friend and “Industry Baby” collaborator Lil Nas X in two votable categories, Video Of The Year and Best Collaboration; and in four categories you can’t vote on: Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography. The two were also nominated individually in Artist Of The Year.

The VMAs will air on MTV on Sunday, August 28, at 8 p.m.

 

 

More about:
Blackpink
Jack Harlow
lizzo
MTV VMAS
performers

