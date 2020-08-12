Jack Harlow Accomplished Something He’s Dreamed Of For Years!
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: Jack Harlow attends the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)
Congratulations to Jack Harlow for accomplishing something he’s dreamed of since he was “a youngin!”
To be named as XXL’s 2020 Freshman Class is a pretty big deal. Every year the magazine highlights artists on the rise. Some of the previous artists to be named to this illustrious list include J. Cole, Lupe Fiasco, Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, 21 Savage, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Uzi Vert to name a few.
This year Jack joins NLE Choppa, Polo G, Chika, Baby Keem, Mulatto, Rod Wave, Lil Tjay, Calboy, Fivio Foreign, Lil Keed and 24kGoldn.
The Freshman issue hits stands everywhere on Sept. 1st.