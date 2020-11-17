      Weather Alert

Jack Black Does The WAP Dance In A Red Speedo

Nov 17, 2020 @ 7:30am

First of all…NSFW language. Also…LOTS OF JACK BLACK. LOL. Also…you can’t unsee this.

 

@jackblackChallenge accepted

♬ WAP（feat. Megan Thee Stallion） – Cardi B


Jack Black looks like he’s on a skate ramp. During the 15-second video, the 51-year-old actor gets literally hosed down as he gyrates, twerks and pounds his fists on the ground.

Naturally, people love it as it’s raked in nearly 23 millions views on TikTok, plus another 85,000 on Twitter via Fandom.

This is not the first time he’s kept fans entertained during the pandemic. Earlier this year he performed another shirtless solo, decked out in a cowboy hat and boots, kicking his heel to an upbeat electronic tune.

 

TAGS
Jack Black Speedo tik tok twerking wap
POPULAR POSTS
Whole Foods Will Insure Your Thanksgiving Dinner
What's The Most Hated Thanksgiving Food?
Someone On Etsy Is Literally Selling Dumpster Fire Toys For 2020
You Can Design Your Own Oreos For A Delicious Gift
A Cheetos Cookbook Is Here With Recipes From Celebrity Chefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE