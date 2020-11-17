Jack Black Does The WAP Dance In A Red Speedo
First of all…NSFW language. Also…LOTS OF JACK BLACK. LOL. Also…you can’t unsee this.
Jack Black looks like he’s on a skate ramp. During the 15-second video, the 51-year-old actor gets literally hosed down as he gyrates, twerks and pounds his fists on the ground.
Naturally, people love it as it’s raked in nearly 23 millions views on TikTok, plus another 85,000 on Twitter via Fandom.
This is not the first time he’s kept fans entertained during the pandemic. Earlier this year he performed another shirtless solo, decked out in a cowboy hat and boots, kicking his heel to an upbeat electronic tune.