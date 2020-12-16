J Lo Set to Headline ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ with Ryan Seacrest
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez started the year by performing the Super Bowl halftime show, and now she’s ending it by headlining ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ hosted by Ryan Seacrest!
One should really start to ask, is there anything J Lo can’t do?