J Lo and Her Daughter Melt Into a Hug Meeting Billie Eilish

Mar 10, 2020 @ 8:38am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Billie Eilish attends Spotify Hosts "Best New Artist" Party at The Lot Studios on January 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify)

Okay the cuteness over here will just make your heart melt. Jennifer Lopez took her daughter Emme to see Billie Eilish in Miami last night, and we’re pretty sure we are witnessing Billie’s biggest fans right here!

Both were seen singing along throughout the show, but nothing speaks more volumes than the adorable pics J Lo posted.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When Emme met Billie 💚💚💚 😭

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

