J.K. Rowling To Release More Harry Potter Stories This Summer

YES! Harry Potter lives…well at least the Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be living on thanks to J.K. Rowling.

4 more stories will be released this summer, according to Pottermore, on June 27th! The new stories will be available online. All of them will focus on life and classes at Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry. The stories include lessons about the care of magical creatures, defense against the dark arts, astronomy, potions and herbology.

There will be four e-book “shorts.” Rowling has released their titles:

  • Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures
  • Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defense Against the Dark Arts
  • Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy
  • Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology.

 

