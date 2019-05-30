J.K. Rowling To Release More Harry Potter Stories This Summer

YES! Harry Potter lives…well at least the Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be living on thanks to J.K. Rowling.

4 more stories will be released this summer, according to Pottermore, on June 27th! The new stories will be available online. All of them will focus on life and classes at Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry. The stories include lessons about the care of magical creatures, defense against the dark arts, astronomy, potions and herbology.

JK Rowling is releasing four new books – they’re the ‘text books’ from the #HarryPotter world. pic.twitter.com/4MpRXTfdg3 — Jo-Anne Rowney (@JoAnne_Rowney) May 30, 2019

There will be four e-book “shorts.” Rowling has released their titles: