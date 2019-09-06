J.K. Rowling Send Internet a Buzz With Mysterious Harry Potter Tweet

The good news…after a 6 months silence, JK Rowling is back on twitter. The bad news, we have no idea what any of this means!
New Book?
New Movie?
WHAT IS IT?!
Sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places #HarryPotter #CursedChild pic.twitter.com/TQb68Wtqiz
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 5, 2019
There is something exciting coming later on from @CursedChildNYC, but it’s not a movie… https://t.co/iGoKf7cGSO
— Pottermore (@pottermore) September 5, 2019
