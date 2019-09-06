      Weather Alert

J.K. Rowling Send Internet a Buzz With Mysterious Harry Potter Tweet

Sep 6, 2019 @ 9:20am

The good news…after a 6 months silence, JK Rowling is back on twitter. The bad news, we have no idea what any of this means!

New Book?

New Movie?

WHAT IS IT?!

TAGS
Harry Potter JK Rowling Pottermore
POPULAR POSTS
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Ben & Kelly Podcast
How Much Do the Kids in 'Stranger Things' Make??
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE