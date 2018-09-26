J.K. Rowling Reveals 20 Year Old Harry Potter Secret

Author J.K. Rowling attends the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway opening at the Lyric Theatre on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

J.K. Rowling has been keeping a Harry Potter secret for 20 years and she’s now ready to reveal it to the whole Potter world.

There has long been a fan theory about the origin of one of Voldemort’s horcruxes. His beloved snake Nagini. The fan theory holds that the snake is actually a pure bred witch who turned into Nagini. You may recall the first Fantastic Beasts trailer dropped a little hint suggesting that.

Now, the theory has been confirmed by none other than J.K. Rowling herself and confirmed even further in the latest Fantastic Beasts trailer.

Only for around twenty years. https://t.co/gZadgWVREN — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 25, 2018

There ya have it. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald hits theaters everywhere November 16th!