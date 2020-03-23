J.K. Rowling Relaxes License So Teachers Can Read ‘Harry Potter’ to Kids Online
Teachers can now read Harry Potter books to their students. And parents too, of course.
J.K. Rowling announced on Friday that she has relaxed copyright permissions so that teachers can read Harry Potter books aloud to their students.
Her only request is that teachers post their story time on closed educational platforms instead of social media.
The open license policy is in effect until the end of the school year.
