Ivana Trump Passes Away At 73

Jul 15, 2022 @ 9:09am

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday. She was 73. According to reports, paramedics responded to a call for cardiac arrest at her apartment in New York City.

 

