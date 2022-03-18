It’s Too Late For Dolly Parton

A few days ago Dolly Parton asked to be removed from consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Well, the organization responded by saying it’s too late to make that happen as the ballots are already out.
“Dolly’s nomination, along with the other 16 for the Class of 2022, was sent out earlier this month to our 1,100 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for induction at our ceremony,” the Rock Hall said in a statement. “We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”
In a Thursday appearance on Fox News, Parton elaborated on her feelings, saying that although she’s been “educated” about the philosophy of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, she still feels her inclusion would be “like putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame.”
The Hall of Fame responded, saying its “not defined by any one genre” but rather “a sound that moves youth culture.”