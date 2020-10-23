      Weather Alert

IT’S RYAN REYNOLDS’ BIRTHDAY!!!!!!

Oct 23, 2020 @ 9:09am

We should probably properly celebrate Kelly’s boyfriend…

It’s also Emilia Clarke’s birthday…but BACK TO RYANNNN

TAGS
Birthday boyfriend Ryan Reynolds
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE