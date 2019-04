INDIO, CA - APRIL 20: Ariana Grande performs with Kygo onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 20, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

According to rumors, Ariana Grande got paid $8 million for her two headlining sets at Coachella.

The money was based on her popularity as well as a way of saying thanks for signing up to do the festival at the last minute.

As you know, she stepped in when Kanye West dropped out as a headlining act.