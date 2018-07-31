It’s National Avocado Day; Get Free Guacamole

It’s National Avocado Day and you better celebrate accordingly!
Avocado Day Checklist:
✔️ Order extra avocados
✔️ Send email blast
✔️ Create Facebook event
✔️ Make guac free on 7/31
👩💻 Online only 👨💻. Use code: AVOCADO.
Details: https://t.co/ylAj3AJy8L
— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 30, 2018
Chipotle is giving away free guacamole with online and mobile app orders.
Today, Chipotle Mexican Grill won’t charge extra for guac as long as you enter the coupon code, AVOCADO.
There’s a limit of one free item per customer while supplies last. The offer “requires regular-priced purchase of an entree, excluding kids’ meals.”
Guess what
U guys
Awesome news
Can you believe guac is FREE when you order one entrée online only today? Enter code AVOCADO. Details: https://t.co/ylAj3B190j
— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 31, 2018