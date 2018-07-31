It’s National Avocado Day; Get Free Guacamole

Brandon Moehling shows an avocado that survived the storm, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Florida City, Fla. Most of the avocado harvest was damaged by Hurricane Irma. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

It’s National Avocado Day and you better celebrate accordingly!

Avocado Day Checklist: ✔️ Order extra avocados ✔️ Send email blast ✔️ Create Facebook event ✔️ Make guac free on 7/31 👩‍💻 Online only 👨‍💻. Use code: AVOCADO. Details: https://t.co/ylAj3AJy8L — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 30, 2018

Chipotle is giving away free guacamole with online and mobile app orders.

Today, Chipotle Mexican Grill won’t charge extra for guac as long as you enter the coupon code, AVOCADO.

There’s a limit of one free item per customer while supplies last. The offer “requires regular-priced purchase of an entree, excluding kids’ meals.”