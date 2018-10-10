It’s International Babywearing Week

Meteorologist Susie Martin and her little “assistant” are going viral for the best reason…CUTENESS.

She is bringing attention to “International Babywearing Week”…something that started back in 2008 to advocate for the benefits of babywearing. She flawlessly reports on the weather forecast, completely nailing the whole working mom thing while her son sleeps on her back. Her son was hilariously unphased over his TV appearance, and nodded off right as his mom’s report began.

People are loving it!

Some comments: “This is my favorite forecast that’s ever been given. I love seeing women being professionals while mothering well,” one comment praises.

“I wish more employers were supportive of mothers and fathers! This is so, so wonderful,” another shares.

“I love that it shows that women can be mothers and do their jobs without ‘being distracted.’ So wonderful to see it normalized,” a message reads.

We figured we should give it a go…