It’s Here, “Rain on Me” By Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
Way to kick off the weekend Gaga. It’s here!
Gaga says it was a true partnership, which started with Gaga asking Ari what she needed and how she wanted to proceed. “I said to her, “OK, now everything that you care about while you sing, I want you to forget it and just sing. And by the way, while you’re doing that, I’m going to dance in front of you,” “And she was like, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God, I can’t, I can’t. I don’t know. Oh my God. OK, OK.’ And then I did it and she sang, and she started to do things with her voice that was different. And it was the joy of two artists going, ‘I see you.'”
Gaga says that fans will see Ari do things she’s never done before in the video for the song, which she says helped build a bridge between them after Gaga kept pulling away. “When she came into the studio, I was still crying and she was not. And she was like, ‘You’re going to be OK. Call me; here’s my number,'” Gaga says. “And she was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her because I didn’t want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful. And eventually she called me on my s–t. She was, ‘You’re hiding.’ And I was … and then this friendship blossomed.”
