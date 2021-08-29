      Weather Alert

It’s Here: Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ is Finally Out

Aug 29, 2021 @ 2:12pm
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Kanye West performs at the Rn. 1st Annual Roc City Classic Starring Kevin Durant x Kanye West on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

After waiting, and waiting, and waiting, and waiting… Kanye West finally dropped his Donda album. The masterpiece is long, coming in at a lengthy one hour 48 minutes in total. The album features guests like Jay-Z, Da Baby, Ariana Grande, and The Weeknd. However everyone is freaking out about Ariana Grande.

One wrote, “ARIANA IS ON A TRACK WITH KANYE WEST ????? HELLOOOOO” Another “i still would’ve never thought i’d see ariana’s name featured on a kanye track like omg.

That said, Kanye posted that his label released it without his permission.

