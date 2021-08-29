It’s Here: Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ is Finally Out

After waiting, and waiting, and waiting, and waiting… Kanye West finally dropped his Donda album. The masterpiece is long, coming in at a lengthy one hour 48 minutes in total. The album features guests like Jay-Z, Da Baby, Ariana Grande, and The Weeknd. However everyone is freaking out about Ariana Grande.
One wrote, “ARIANA IS ON A TRACK WITH KANYE WEST ????? HELLOOOOO” Another “i still would’ve never thought i’d see ariana’s name featured on a kanye track like omg.”
Kanye West’s #DONDA is here featuring…
⚡️ JAY-Z
⚡️ Chris Brown
⚡️ The Weeknd
⚡️ Kid Cudi
⚡️ Travis Scott
⚡️ Ariana Grande
⚡️ Lil Baby
⚡️ Roddy Ricch
…and more!
Stream it now: https://t.co/zTAporYIVl pic.twitter.com/auewhKwSCo
— Rap-Up (@RapUp) August 29, 2021
That said, Kanye posted that his label released it without his permission.