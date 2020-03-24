It’s Getting Real: Kelly Ripa Launches Root Watch!

Ladies, we can all relate now that salons are shut down for awhile. If you didn’t happen to get in before COVID-19 shut down non-essential businesses, your root situation could get out of control LOL.
Kelly Ripa Jokingly Starts a 'Roots Watch' as She Goes Without Hair Appointment https://t.co/d9TqTLrcAz
— People (@people) March 23, 2020
Kelly Ripa Jokingly Starts a 'Roots Watch' as She Goes Without Hair Appointment https://t.co/d9TqTLrcAz
— People (@people) March 23, 2020
Kelly Ripa shared her gray roots starting to peek through on her Instagram story…and we feel your struggle girl! She is forced to do “Live with Kelly and Ryan” from their separate houses in NYC. BTW…Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos donated $1 million toward Coronavirus relief that will help buy ventilators.