It’s 502 Chili Week in Louisville. Here’s how to make some at home…OR…take advantage of the deals offered by 20 local restaurants!!
Through the 25th, each cup at participating restaurants will cost $3 and there are options for every chili enthusiast – from classic beef and bean to white chicken chili to a chili made with ground camel meat. There are also a few vegetarian and vegan options available.
Here’s the list of the 20 participating restaurants:
- Bambi Bar
- Billy’s Chili
- BurgerIM
- CASK Southern Kitchen & Bar
- Checks BBQ & Blues
- Check’s Café
- Dundee Tavern
- Great Flood Brewing
- Khalil’s on Dixie
- La Chasse
- Lindsay’s Kitchen
- Lou Lou Food & Drink
- The Manhattan Project
- Merle’s Whiskey Kitchen
- POLLO – a gourmet chicken joint
- Rubbies Southside Bar & Grill
- The Silly Axe Café
- Six Forks Burger Company
- Soupy’s
- The Starving Artist Café & Deli
For full menu offerings, visit City Dining Club’s website here. The club will also be giving away $375 in the form of 15 gift cards throughout the week, and giveaways will happen on the official Chili Week Event page.
