It Wouldn’t Be Pumpkin Spice Season Without Graeter’s Pumpkin Pie Beer

Pumpkin Spice already gets its’ own season, including all the coffee drinks, snacks, cereal, coffee creamers, and MORE. Not to mention, most beer drinkers live for Oktoberfest season, but this takes it up a notch.

Introducing Braxton’s Graeter’s Pumpkin Pie Ale, a limited release craft beer that we need RIGHT NOW.

This Braxton Brewing Co. flavor will bring beer drinkers an adult-friendly beverage that rings in the Fall season with rich, warm notes of pumpkin reminiscent of Graeter’s classic seasonal Pumpkin Ice Cream. The brew will be available in area Kroger stores, as well as restaurants and bars, beginning September 17 th .

You can now drink your pumpkin pie, and eat your ice cream too.