Is TikTok Getting Banned in the United States?
SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: In this photo illustration, the Tik Tok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone on November 01, 2019 in San Anselmo, California. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has started a national security investigation of social media app TikTok after Beijing ByteDance Technology Co acquired U.S. social media app Musical.ly for $1 billion. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
President Trump announced on Friday that he would move to ban the video sharing app “TikTok” in the United States as early as today (Saturday, August 1).
According to Reuters News: “The move would be the culmination of U.S. national security concerns over the safety of the personal data that TikTok handles. It would represent a major blow for TikTok’s owner, Beijing-based ByteDance, which became one of only a handful of truly global Chinese conglomerates thanks to app’s commercial success.”
Following this announcement, TikTok released a statement to their users.
At this point it is not clear how the ban would be enforced and what legal challenges it would face.
Sending prayers to Jason Derulo and to the millions of teens and millennials who may lose their favorite app. We’ll keep you posted.