Is This The Next Captain America????

John Cena…what does this mean??? Fans are trying to figure out if he’s campaigning to take over the role (because Chris Evans is done), or if it’s already a done deal!

Though some fans were up for the idea, others say they’d rather the next Captain America be Bucky or Falcon, to stay true to the comics’ storyline.

But Cena has trolled fans like this on Instagram before, so don’t get too excited just yet. CBR notes he did the same thing with HBO’s Watchmen series. And Cena posts a lot of weird stuff on Instagram without any captions—he’s recently also posted memes involving Star Wars and Spongebob Squarepants, and nobody speculated he’d be joining those properties. Yet.

