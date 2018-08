Beach or door? That’s the new question on the Internet.

This tweet posed the question and everyone seems to be split on what they see! What do you see?

Is this a door or a beach??? Hahahaha😖🙄 pic.twitter.com/f4DZ7MZzGy — 𝕓𝕖𝕔𝕜𝕪 (@rebeccareilly__) August 24, 2018

It’s the new “blue or black dress” or the new “yanny or laurel” on the Internet. By the way, according to Becky the answer is: beach.



There you go!