Is The JoJo Siwa We Know Coming To An End?

May 19, 2020 @ 8:59am
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Singer JoJo Siwa performs at Honda Center on August 13, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

JoJo Siwa turned 17 on May 19th and with that many speculated a new era.

She has been posting pictures on her Instagram of a more “grown up” look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🙃 link in my bio

A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) on

She even commented on social media, “I’ve been hated on for years for dressing ‘young’ and acting ‘childish’,” she continued. “People think this is me ‘changing’…LOL NOPE! I love who I am! This is just me at night or in the morning!

But then she took part in the latest TikTok “wipe” challenge and continued the speculation that her signature look is changing!

So, do you think she’s ready for a new “look” or are you still onboard with the ponytail and bows?

 

TAGS
Instagram Jojo Siwa TikTok
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
