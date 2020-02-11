Is The #Broomchallenge Real?
This whole thing was started (allegedly) by a tweet: “NASA said (Monday) was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull…I didn’t believe it at first but OMG”.
So everybody started doing it. I mean EVERYBODY. DJ Khalid, Paula Abdul…a whole bunch on Tik Tok.
BUT NASA BUSTED THE MYTH:
You can stand your broom up but it has nothing to do with NASA or today’s specific gravitational pull.
It may look like magic, but getting your broom to stand up straight on its own is just a matter of basic physics. It doesn’t have anything to do with the viral suggestion that it only works one day a year due to the planet’s gravitational pull or the vernal equinox. (Still makes for a good party trick though.)
I used to do this every single night sweeping the floors of a restaurant….some of you are just uncultured
Which viral challenges have you tried? How successful were you? Did you know how brooms worked?