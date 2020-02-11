      Weather Alert

Is The #Broomchallenge Real?

Feb 11, 2020 @ 7:18am

This whole thing was started (allegedly) by a tweet: “NASA said (Monday) was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull…I didn’t believe it at first but OMG”.

So everybody started doing it. I mean EVERYBODY. DJ Khalid, Paula Abdul…a whole bunch on Tik Tok.

BUT NASA BUSTED THE MYTH:

You can stand your broom up but it has nothing to do with NASA or today’s specific gravitational pull.

It may look like magic, but getting your broom to stand up straight on its own is just a matter of basic physics. It doesn’t have anything to do with the viral suggestion that it only works one day a year due to the planet’s gravitational pull or the vernal equinox. (Still makes for a good party trick though.)

I used to do this every single night sweeping the floors of a restaurant….some of you are just uncultured

via GIPHY
Which viral challenges have you tried? How successful were you? Did you know how brooms worked?

TAGS
2020 Broom Challenge broomchallenge NASA viral
POPULAR POSTS
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Listen Now On Alexa!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE