Is Taylor Cryptically Teasing Her Next Album???

Taylor Swift fans are putting their detective hats on because they think she is cryptically teasing her next album.

She released her latest album, Reputation, last November…but she’s been on tour so it’s logical to think we’re still a decent time away from the next one. Regardless, fans are dissecting a pic she posted on Instagram of her and her mom playing Scrabble with the caption: Let the games BEGIN.”

Let the games BEGIN.

One theory has to do with the letters that can be seen on Taylor’s tray: The point values of the exposed B (3 points), I (1), O (1), I (1), and E (1) add up to 7, which possibly alludes to Swift’s upcoming seventh album. It’s also suspected that all the 1 values mean the album will be released on January 1, 2019 (also written as 1/1/2019).

It’s certainly a clever theory, but a new album that quickly after Reputation would be uncharacteristic for Swift, considering that the gaps between all of her records so far are almost exactly two years, except for Reputation, which came three years after 1989.

 

