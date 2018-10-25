Is Shawn Mendes Going Country??

Shawn Mendes got a taste of the country life when he met the Zac Brown Band in Toronto, and it might have given him an itch.

When he went to the show, he was told Zac Brown wanted to talk to him. He said, “I went up to the bus and opened the door and all I could hear was a four part harmony, six guitars and people doing this and Zac singing his heart out.”

Shawn was surprised when one of the band members handed him a guitar to join in on a “full concert jam mode.”

After that, Mendes says he might even consider switching to the country music world.

If he does venture into country, one artist he would love to collaborate with is Hunter Hayes. He said, “I’ve always been a massive, massive Hunter Hayes fan, since I was really young. He was one of the first real guitar-playing singer/songwriters that I really loved.”

Last night, Shawn and Zac Brown Band teamed up for CMT Crossroads.