Is Selena Gomez Making More Music?

Selena Gomez has hinted before that she is done making music. But according to a source, the star is not done with that portion of her career.
'SELENA COME BACK TO MUSIC' trends on Twitter as fans demand new music from Selena Gomez
.
.
. #SelenaGomez #hollywood pic.twitter.com/Kiq3lhanuv
— SK POP (@SKPopCulture) August 6, 2022
They stated, “But she’s also not going to rush when it comes to creating, she’s a perfectionist. Leaving her 20s behind has been a really big deal and it has inspired her to write songs.” They added, “When she gets inspired, she works on stuff and she’s slowly but surely been creating stuff for her album but there’s no set timeline for anything.”
