Is Selena Gomez Making More Music?

Aug 6, 2022 @ 11:00am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

New music from Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez has hinted before that she is done making music.  But according to a source, the star is not done with that portion of her career.

They stated, “But she’s also not going to rush when it comes to creating, she’s a perfectionist. Leaving her 20s behind has been a really big deal and it has inspired her to write songs.” They added, “When she gets inspired, she works on stuff and she’s slowly but surely been creating stuff for her album but there’s no set timeline for anything.”

Would you like more Selena music? Answer: YES!

