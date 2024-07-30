Is Sabrina Carpenter Going Through A Breakup Or Just Doing TikTok Trends
July 30, 2024 2:21PM EDT
Rumors are moving! Did Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan break up or was Sabrina simply participating in the “saying goodbye to him” trend on TikTok?
She posted a quick clip of her blowing a kiss goodbye to the camera with on-screen text that reads “me saying goodbye to him bc i wasn’t his #1 streamed artist” to her own song “Please Please Please.”
@sabrinacarpenter♬ please please please bridge – sar ᥫ᭡
What’s confusing about this is that it’s a trend from other TikTok creators:
@gkathrynn“if they cant even plan a date they cant plan a future”♬ please please please bridge – sar ᥫ᭡
@chloevmitchellthose are fighting words sir
What do you think is happening?
