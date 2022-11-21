99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Is Machine Gun Kelly Questioning The Moon Landing?

November 21, 2022 12:58PM EST
Share

Machine Gun Kelly took home a pointy glass statue, aka an American Music Award, for Favorite Rock Artist last night (11/20)! In his acceptance speech, he describes himself as a “rocket man” rather than a “tourist” in the rock genre.

“We weren’t born on the moon, but we looked at it. We were curious, and then we went there, supposedly.”

That “supposedly” part is interesting because… like… is he questioning that astronauts have gone to and landed on the moon???

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mr. Pink (@machinegunkelly)

Or did he just want to give us something to talk about the next day? Big thoughts. This is almost like that time Millie Bobby Brown was talking about the earth possibly being flat.

More about:
American Music Awards
celebrity news
favorite rock artist
Machine Gun Kelly
moon landing
speech

POPULAR POSTS

1

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" Trailer
2

"Sexiest Man" Chris Evans Has A Girlfriend
3

Jessica Simpson Fires Back At Critics Worried About Her Appearance
4

Sweet Moment For A Young Fan Meeting Lamar Jackson
5

This 101-Year-Old Has A Fun Secret To A Long Life

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE