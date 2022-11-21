Is Machine Gun Kelly Questioning The Moon Landing?

Machine Gun Kelly took home a pointy glass statue, aka an American Music Award, for Favorite Rock Artist last night (11/20)! In his acceptance speech, he describes himself as a “rocket man” rather than a “tourist” in the rock genre.

“We weren’t born on the moon, but we looked at it. We were curious, and then we went there, supposedly.”

That “supposedly” part is interesting because… like… is he questioning that astronauts have gone to and landed on the moon???

Or did he just want to give us something to talk about the next day? Big thoughts. This is almost like that time Millie Bobby Brown was talking about the earth possibly being flat.