Is Kanye West Leading The President In Early Election Voting In Kentucky?
NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Rapper, writer and director Kanye West attends the "Runaway" New York premiere at Landmark's Sunshine Cinema on October 21, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
The short answer is, no.
Independent candidate and Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West tweeted about the votes he’s getting in Kentucky, showing him leading both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
That was not accurate.
The screenshot was taken from the LEX18 website, showing that Kanye had more than 40,000 votes in Kentucky and was in third place behind libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen and independent candidate Brock Pierce.
However, news station LEX 18 quickly pointed out that the results shown were not valid. They were simply part of an old link from June and a test by the Associated Press.
Early in-person voting for Kentucky and Indiana will continue through November 2nd.