Is Justin Timberlake Holding Up an ‘N Sync Reunion?

HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 30: Carson Daly, Ellen Degeneres, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake and Chris Kirkpatrick at a ceremony honoring ‘NSYNC with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Yep, Justin Timberlake is the lone holdout standing in the way of an ‘N Sync reunion. 😭

Supposedly, multiple promoters have pitched the guys a stadium tour, and Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and JC Chasez are down – but Justin and his people aren’t responding. Partly because he’s focused on his world tour, which takes him to Poland this coming weekend.

The rest of the guys are disappointed, because they think the timing is perfect. 2025 is ‘N Sync’s 25th anniversary . . . and their recent reunion for “Trolls Band Together” drummed up interest for more from the band.

Supposedly, the other four guys had a meeting in New York City yesterday to discuss the future of the group, and what it could look like if they move ahead WITHOUT Justin.

But would YOU want to see a reunion tour without Justin?