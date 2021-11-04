Is Jennifer Garner Engaged?

Some fans are convinced Jennifer Garner got quietly engaged to boyfriend John Miller after a ring was spotted on THAT finger during an Instagram live video with Judy Greer. Miller is CEO of CaliGroup and the father of two children. They bonded over co-parenting after divorce and started dating in 2018, but split over differences in a marriage timeline. They got back together in May last year and have been committed ever since.
Jennifer talked about how difficult it is to date in the public eye during an interview last October saying, “If it’s true and you are starting to be serious with someone and they start saying, ‘Well, when are they gonna be engaged?’ It’s almost like you just want to get there so that you can complete that and just maybe it will die down for a second,” “And then it’s immediately, ‘Trouble in paradise.’ And it becomes almost a self-fulfilling prophecy.”
