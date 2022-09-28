Is Hugh Jackman Coming Back As Wolverine???

Only Ryan Reynolds could make this happen right? In teasing the first “Deadpool” movie in the Marvel Universe, he quipped he knew it had to be special but just had no ideas.

Then you see Hugh Jackman walk across the hall behind him as Ryan asks him…”Hey Hugh, would you want to play Wolverine one more time?” To which he says as he’s eating and apple walking up the stairs…”Yeah, sure Ryan.” And then…they tell us the plot but we can’t hear it because Wham! “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go” is playing. LOL

YEESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS