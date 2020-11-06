      Weather Alert

Is Hailey Bieber Pregnant?

Nov 6, 2020 @ 1:05pm
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Not according to her.

Hailey says no via her Instagram story.  However, if you ask US Weekly who is supposedly about to print a story, they will say ‘yes’ she is pregnant.

She wrote on Instagram: “Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story @UsWeekly I’m not pregnant. So please stop writing false stories from your sources and focus on what’s important aka the election.

We’re going to go ahead and say we believe Hailey on this one.  Anyway, is it our business? Plus if she is, we’ll find out soon enough.

