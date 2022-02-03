      Weather Alert

Is Ed Sheeran Doing a Remix With Taylor Swift?

Feb 3, 2022 @ 4:57am
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Ed Sheeran attends the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2019 at the Grosvenor House on July 05, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Fans think Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are teaming up for a remix. This comes after he posted a cryptic Instagram message that got everyone talking.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Ed wrote, “Signing some CDs for something coming in a bit, keep an eye out.” With that, was a photo of autographed CDs with a playing card that’s one-half joker and one-half blonde that looks like Taylor.  Afterward, fans went crazy in the comments.

One fan wrote, “Taylor’s collab finally?????” Another wrote, “THE JOKER AND THE QUEEN REMIX WITH TAYLOR!!! OMG 🔥❤️”

Here’s the song, “The Joker and the Queen,” fans are thinking will get the remix treatment.

TAGS
Ed Sheeran Instagram remix Taylor Swift The Joker and the Queen
POPULAR POSTS
School Closings and Delays
Peyton Manning Thinks He Knows The Real Reason Tom Brady Is Retiring...LOL
Viral Teacher Slays Tik Tok Dance And DJ's School Lunch Dance Parties On Fridays
Woman Sets Up GoFundMe For 71-Year-Old DoorDash Driver
Comedian Greg Morton At The Caravan Comedy Club This Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On