Is Dua Lipa Dating Jack Harlow?

December 13, 2022 10:37AM EST
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Dua Lipa performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards, broadcast on November 22, 2020 London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for dcp)

According to Page Six, Jack Harlow may have pulled the woman he wrote a song about before ever meeting!

 

We told you before that they’re labelmates in Atlantic Records, but they only just met at the the annual “Hitmakers” brunch thrown by Variety. Looks like Jack may get more than just that feature he rapped about in “Dua Lipa.”

“Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.”

