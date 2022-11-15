99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Is Drake Throwing Shade At Taylor Swift?

November 15, 2022 10:35AM EST
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: Drake accepts Top Male Artist onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Why did Drake cover up Taylor Swift on his recent Insta story?

People on Twitter are thinking this was a shady thing to do. What’s weird is that he didn’t cover up Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ place on the chart… So what’s the beef?

If this was truly to throw shade at Taylor’s success with her current single, “Anti-Hero,” it’s only one of the problematic bits of Drake’s latest album with 21 Savage. Remember when Vogue brought a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against them for creating a fake magazine cover to promote their new music? If not, peep the story here!

Let’s not forget that at one point Taylor Swift occupied ALL TEN SPOTS on the Billboard Hot 100:

