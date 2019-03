This is the Dunkin' Donuts log on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The wait is finally over!

It’s the return of Irish-Creme flavored coffees and espresso after five years at Dunkin Donuts.

The flavor will only be at Dunkin for the month of March.

At each of the O’Dunkin locations the first 250 customers will get a free small hot or iced Irish Creme-flavored coffee or latte while supplies last.

Check out Dunkin’s Instagram page clues on where the O’Dunkin restaurants will be.