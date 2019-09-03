Introducing Krispy Kreme’s “Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection” Plan
Krispy Kreme is upping their pumpkin spice game this year, and putting their money where their tasty donuts are. It’s the “Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection” plan!
What does that mean? It means that for this week only, you can bring in a pumpkin product that was less than tasty and exchange it for a FREE PUMPKIN SPICE GLAZED DONUT from Krispy Kreme!
Somehow we also missed they had added these original pumpkin glazed donuts to their fall lineup. Our bad.