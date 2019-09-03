      Weather Alert

Introducing Krispy Kreme’s “Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection” Plan

Sep 3, 2019 @ 9:12am

Krispy Kreme is upping their pumpkin spice game this year, and putting their money where their tasty donuts are. It’s the “Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection” plan!

What does that mean? It means that for this week only, you can bring in a pumpkin product that was less than tasty and exchange it for a FREE PUMPKIN SPICE GLAZED DONUT from Krispy Kreme!

Somehow we also missed they had added these original pumpkin glazed donuts to their fall lineup. Our bad.

TAGS
basic donuts doughnuts fall free Krispy Kreme PSL pumpkin Pumpkin Spice
POPULAR POSTS
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Ben & Kelly Podcast
How Much Do the Kids in 'Stranger Things' Make??
Tom Brady Drinks So Much Water it Could Kill an Ordinary Person
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE