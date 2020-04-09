      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Instagrammers Are Wearing Their Bedding In Quarantine Fashion Shows

Apr 9, 2020 @ 8:44am
Pillow on a bed.

Social-media influencer Conor McKenzie performed an elaborate runway show during lockdown while wearing nothing but a blanket.

A 1-minute video uploaded Tuesday shows him strutting about the house while sporting the same blanket seven different ways.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-cd94xlWot/?utm_source=ig_embed

Other isolated Instagrammers have turned to dressing up in their bedding in a ludicrous trend called the “#thequarantinepillowchallenge.” They’re turning their pillows into edgy looks, complete with cinching designer belts.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
#thequarantinepillowchallenge bedding blankets Conor McKenzie Instagrammers pillow wearing
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
This Coronavirus Parody Song Is Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE