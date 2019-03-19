Instagram Just Launched A New Shopping Feature That May Be Genuis

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: A person poses with an iPhone displaying the Instagram logo on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

When you find something you love on Instagram, starting today, you don’t even have to leave the app to buy it.

It’s called “Checkout” and it’s pretty amazing.

Today, we’re introducing checkout on Instagram. When you find a product you love, you can now buy it without leaving the app. 🛍💕https://t.co/o1L5WsfgVE pic.twitter.com/IlVJxOr10x — Instagram (@instagram) March 19, 2019

You can find a product, Checkout, buy, and even track your shipping all without ever leaving the app. THIS IS BAD FOR MY WALLET!