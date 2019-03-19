Instagram Just Launched A New Shopping Feature That May Be Genuis

When you find something you love on Instagram, starting today, you don’t even have to leave the app to buy it.

It’s called “Checkout” and it’s pretty amazing.

You can find a product, Checkout, buy, and even track your shipping all without ever leaving the app. THIS IS BAD FOR MY WALLET!

