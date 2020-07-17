Instagram Is Rolling Out A Tik Tok Copycat
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: A person poses with an iPhone displaying the Instagram logo on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Facebook’s Instagram app will reportedly launch a new service in the coming weeks that copies the most popular features of the controversial TikTok app.
Instagram Reels — which, like TikTok, allows users to make 15-second video clips set to music— will make its global debut soon.
The new Instagram feature also enables users’ videos to go viral on a “Top Reels” feed in the app’s Explore section. It is currently available in France, Germany, Brazil and India.
The global launch will arrive just weeks after Instagram parent company Facebook killed Lasso, its own TikTok clone.
** TikTok has been on the defensive in recent weeks as accusations that the data it collects could be shared with the Chinese government have grown.
